Marc Whitten Sells 2,283 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20.

Shares of U opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 2.33.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 186.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Unity Software by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

