Maxim Group Lowers Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target to $6.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 297.35% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ KBNT opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.58. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Kubient had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 375.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kubient by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

