Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 6th (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxpro Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Maxpro Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. Maxpro Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

