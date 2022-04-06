McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading Down 10%

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

McKesson Europe

McKesson Europe AG operates as an international wholesale and retail company. The firm provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Solutions, Pharmacy Solutions and Others. The Consumer Solutions division provides services to patients and consumers that include logistics chain from purchasing merchandise to handing it over to the end customers.

