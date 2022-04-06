McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading Down 10%

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.
About McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson Europe (CAKFY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.