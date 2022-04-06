MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.