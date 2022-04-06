MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000.

