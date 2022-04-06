MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,309,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,725,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

