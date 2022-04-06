MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $487.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

