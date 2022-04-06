Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $190.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Middleby traded as low as $153.90 and last traded at $154.35, with a volume of 7103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

MIDD has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 64.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.