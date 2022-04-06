Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
MITUY opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $18.32.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)
