Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MITUY opened at $12.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Mitsui Chemicals has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

