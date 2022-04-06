Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.