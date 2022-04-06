Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 4,420 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $439.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

