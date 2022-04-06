Movano (MOVE) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Movano to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Movano and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -53.97% -50.52% Movano Competitors -440.49% -23.93% -17.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A -$21.77 million -1.99 Movano Competitors $997.16 million $98.09 million 48.42

Movano’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Movano and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano Competitors 250 1018 1850 51 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 46.17%. Given Movano’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Movano has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Movano peers beat Movano on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Movano (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

