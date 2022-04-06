Mukul Kumar Sells 475 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $12,478.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 272,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
