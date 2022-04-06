Mukul Kumar Sells 475 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $12,478.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 272,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

