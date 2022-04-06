Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($302.20) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEURV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($356.04) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €288.31 ($316.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

