Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 67.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.