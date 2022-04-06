Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nabors Industries worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE:NBR opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.11. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

