NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $85.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.74.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

