National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.