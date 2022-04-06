National Bank of Canada FI Invests $168,000 in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,321,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBEA. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBEA stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

