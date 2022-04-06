National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $139,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €102.02 ($112.11) on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($59.90) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($78.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €98.37 and a 200 day moving average of €105.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.