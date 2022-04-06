National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 7,314 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,894 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 394,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.