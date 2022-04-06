National Bank of Canada FI Takes $156,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,255.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000.

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $306.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $268.32 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.64.

