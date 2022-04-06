National Bank of Canada FI Takes $164,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after purchasing an additional 272,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

