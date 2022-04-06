National Bank of Canada FI Takes $202,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

