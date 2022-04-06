National Bankshares Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.25

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXG. CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.68.

TSE:TXG opened at C$14.75 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.19.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

