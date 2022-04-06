Natuzzi (NTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NTZ opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of Natuzzi worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

