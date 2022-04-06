NeoGames S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGames in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.72 million, a P/E ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NeoGames by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.