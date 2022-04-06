NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NETGEAR Profile (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.