NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

NeuroPace stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NeuroPace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

