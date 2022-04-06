New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $203,504.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

