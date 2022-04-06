New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 555 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of HCI Group worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 690.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCI opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.07 million, a P/E ratio of 242.19 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

