New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

