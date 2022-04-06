New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $848,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ebix by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.58. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Ebix’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Ebix Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.