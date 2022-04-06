New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Two Harbors Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.