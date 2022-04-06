New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.76 million, a P/E ratio of 426.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

