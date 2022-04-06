New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.