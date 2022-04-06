New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 268.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ovintiv by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

