Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $601.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 99.71%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.