Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 3,068,806 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 385,103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

