Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.