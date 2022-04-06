Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

NWN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NWN stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

