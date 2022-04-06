NU (NYSE:NU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.27.

NU stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. NU has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,393,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

