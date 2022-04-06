OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 795,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201,242 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 683,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

