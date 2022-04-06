OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

