Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.22.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $156.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.04. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.