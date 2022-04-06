Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.