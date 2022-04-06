OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $42.15 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

