Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

