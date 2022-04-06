Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Open Text has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

