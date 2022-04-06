Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of CONN opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $364.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.